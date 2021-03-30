SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

The Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland SC will host a PGA Tour event on June 7-13 James Haefner Photography/PGA Tour

Another PGA event is coming to South Carolina this year.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the RBC Canadian Open would be held this year at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland on June 7-13. The name of the tournament and how many fans are going to be allowed will be announced at a later date.

The move had been rumored for a few weeks and the PGA finally made it official. The RBC Canadian Open is being moved because of logistical challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second straight year the event was canceled.

The addition of the tournament gives South Carolina three PGA Tour events this year. The RBC Heritage will be held April 8-11 at Harbour Town Golf Links. The 2021 PGA Championship will be at Kiawah Island on May 20-23.

Congaree was in the running to host the 2025 Presidents Cup, and the Tom Fazio-designed course is regarded as one of the top in the country. The club will debut at No. 39 in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses when the rankings are released in May. It was voted Golf Digest’s Best New Private Course in 2018, as well as being named the best golf course built during the decade of 2010-19.

Congaree just opened in 2017 with two members CEO Dan Friedkin and the late Bob McNair, a South Carolina graduate and owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans. The course already has been featured in national publications including Forbes magazine. The club is a little unconventional because iof normal members, they have ambassadors from other various industries and professions that donate their time with mentoriships instead of money.

Acorrding to the club’s website, Congaree’s main purpose is “to bring together like-minded ambassadors, providing resources for educational and vocational opportunities to underserved and ambitious youths through a shared passion for golf.”

The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the foundation’s signature program and also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County.