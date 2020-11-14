We knew there’d be no patrons at 2020 Masters. To experience it is something else

Perhaps it’s appropriate that the 84th Masters, shifted from its comfortable spring date to November, found a landing spot on the calendar between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Consider Halloween: The scenes at Augusta National Golf Club for this major golf champion border on the surreal compared to the norm. Has Tiger Woods ever dropped a birdie putt into the cup during the Masters to a symphony of silence?

Now, consider Thanksgiving: With the pandemic that forced the tournament’s move from April continually rearing its ugly head, the world in general and sports in particular could use a jolt of joy — no matter how little or how brief — that the heralded Masters tournament provides.

Pick your adjective. “Odd,” “strange” and “weird” work. So do “glad,” “appreciative” and “blessed.”

Really, the Masters without patrons lining the fairways and circling the greens takes on the look of a college tournament or perhaps an amateur championship.

No ropes, no grandstands, no cheers, nothing more than an occasional “good shot” or “nice putt” from one competitor to another make for an eerie scene. The hum of the underground SubAir system is haunting.

Tournament officials announced the no-patron policy back in the summer. Even knowing this is how the scene would unfold, the reality is shocking.

The threesome of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay strolling down the No. 1 fairway in silence looks more like a picture from the local municipal course, not one of golf’s most famous venues.

It’s unusual for one of the most anticipated events on the sports calendar. But this is the reality, Jon Rahm said after his first-round 69.

“When we were all at home quarantining and the season was suspended, there was obviously a lot of doubt of the Masters happening, right?” the world’s No. 2-ranked player said. “We all knew if it happened, it was going to happen late. ... It was a scare that we all had, but hey, if the only chance they could do it would have been somewhere like Thanksgiving or Christmas week, I think we would have all been here playing this tournament.

“We’re so thankful. I don’t know if there was ever a chance for them not to have the event this year, but I’m sure glad that the event happened.”

Most who revel in the world of sports provides agree. Nevertheless, the absence of fans causes a pause.

The Masters doesn’t announce attendance figures, but national publications have estimated a typical daily crowd at 35,000 to 40,000 spectators.

No decision has been made regarding patrons for the 2021 Masters tournament, scheduled for April 8-11. Masters chairman Fred Ridley this week said that it was encouraging that about 2,000 fans were allowed at the recent PGA Tour tournament in Houston.

PGA Tour events have been played mostly in isolation since restarting in June after the coronavirus outbreak forced a series of postponements and cancellations beginning in March. But anticipating no fans at Augusta National and actually seeing the Masters unfold mostly in a sanctuary of silence is something else.

Rules officials, club members and their guests, players’ spouses and coaches, members of the media and a few volunteers make up the galleries this year, and the only noise of appreciate is an occasional clap.

Who’s winning? The giant scoreboards that dot the landscape keep up with the leaders, but individual groups go through their rounds in anonymity.

Ask a bystander for a player’s score, and an I-don’t-know shrug is the response. Who knew of Bryson DeChambeau’s first-round struggles on No. 13?

And from a competitor’s perspective?

“Oh, it felt really weird, obviously, like especially playing in this place without any fans,” said 2018 champion Patrick Reed, who noted he could see through the trees to parts of the course usually blotted out by galleries. “... I would definitely prefer fans here. They’re definitely missed.”

Added Tiger Woods after opening with a 4-under-par 68: “No patrons, no roars,” he said. “A few times, we had to ask the cameramen who were out on the course with us where our shots ended up, because we didn’t know.”

That’s how it is at Augusta National in this challenging time.

But ...

“Yeah, it’s definitely strange playing Augusta without fans,” Dustin Johnson said. “Even the practice rounds. ... It’s been strange all week, but it’s still the Masters. They’re still going to put a green jacket on somebody on Sunday.”

Yes, that’s it. That’s the ray of hope in troubled times. It’s still the Masters.