National junior golf tournament coming to Hilton Head this weekend. What to expect

A junior golf tournament for the best high school players across the country is coming to Hilton Head Island this weekend and will raise money for charities.

The Elite Invitational, which invited 111 players from 2,200 applicants, has teenagers competing based on their graduation year, not their age. The 54-hole tournament runs Friday through Sunday at Arthur Hills Golf Course at Palmetto Dunes Resort.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The First Tee Low Country. For information about the tournament or volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, visit the website, theeliteinvitational.com or email tournament co-director Justin Kinney at Justin@MyVcoach.net.