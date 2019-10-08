Upcoming Beaufort Co. adaptive golf tournament aims to help people with disabilities

Adaptive Golf Experience

The Adaptive Golf Experience is hosting its 5th annual Golf Scramble and Skills Challenge at the Legends of Parris Island Golf Course starting at noon Saturday, Oct. 19.

The tournament features a nine-hole scramble, as well as chipping, putting and driving challenges. Each team features able-bodied and adaptive golfers. Adaptive Golf Experience also welcomes the Classic Car and Truck Club of Beaufort.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will help the Adaptive Golf Experience to host free monthly clinics for injured veterans and people with disabilities., providing one-on-one time with doctors, physical therapists, PGA teaching pros, as well as trained volunteers. The aim is to actively engage veterans and civilians experiencing physical limitations in rehabilitation through golf. This year’s funds will help pay for a new SOLO RIDER golf cart to assist golfers who have trouble standing. Donations are welcome.

For more information, visit www.adaptivegolfexperience.com