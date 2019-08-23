Irish Open golf tournament at Okatie

The fourth annual Irish Open golf tournament will be held Sept. 21 at the Okatie Creek Golf Club. Registration is $90 and also includes range balls, lunch and prizes.

Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will help support Catholic education as well as other local charities. This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of John Tofaute, a Hibernian who died earlier this year.

For more information, contact David Cullen at dmmcullen@aol.com or at 843-705-6236.