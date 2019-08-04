Bluffton golfer elected to SC Golf Hall of Fame

Bluffton’s Kevin King qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. SC Golf Association Photo

Kevin King will be part of this year’s class inducted into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame.

King, who works as a realtor in Bluffton, will be joined by lifetime Carolinas PGA member Mike Lawrence. The hall of fame ceremonies will be held Jan. 11 at Columbia Country Club.

King has a long resume of championships that he has competed in and won over his years as an amateur golfer.

Other than a few years as a professional golfer in the early 1980s and a quick stint on the PGA Champions Tour, King has been dominating amateur golf for many years. Some of his victories include the 1989 SCGA Amateur Championship, 1988 and 1998 SCGA Mid-Amateur Championships, nine-time Hilton Head Amateur Champion, multiple partner championships, a seven time USGA Mid-Am and US Amateur contestant, 2019 USGA Senior Open qualifier and three-time representative of SC in the USGA’s team matches.

Lawrence, an Anderson resident, has a collection of titles throughout his career that include three South Carolina Opens, the Western NC Open, South Chapter Championship, Yeamans Hall Senior Open, Whispering Pines Senior Open, three-time winner of the SCPGA Pro-Pro and two-time winner of the CPGA Pro-Pro.

Lawrence also has competed in 18 National PGA Club Professional Championships, five Senior PGA Championships, three PGA Championships, the 2010 US Senior Open and the 1990 US Open.