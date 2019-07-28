Sullivan, Reinke win Jimmy Self championships at Palmetto Dunes

Luke Sullivan and Buggy Reinke won championships while two Lowcountry golfers finished in the top five at the Jimmy Self Invitational at Palmetto Dunes’ Arthur Hills Course on Sunday.

Sullivan, from Columbia, captured the boys’ championship by making a par putt on 18th hole to finish one shot ahead of Simpsonville’s Lleyton Renner. Sullivan shot 1-under 71s in both of his rounds.

Sullivan began the day in a three-way tie, which included Bluffton’s Andrew Swanson., before taking a three-shot lead on the back nine. Sullivan’s three-shot lead was trimmed to one shot after a double-bogey on the 17th hole. But he had a two-putt par to clinch the win.

Swanson finished fourth, four shots back at 146. Hilton Head Island’s Max Green (148) and AJ Gilpin (149) tied for fifth and seventh, respectively. Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns was ninth with a 150.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On the girls’ side, Reinke shot an even-par 144 over the two days and won by three shots over Adrian Anderson. The two were tied on the back nine but Anderson had bogeys on 17 and 18. Reinke finished her round with a birdie on 18.

Bluffton’s Camilla Burnett was third at 150 and Bluffton’s Sydney Bowes was eighth at 163.

Hylton competes at US Girls Junior

Hilton Head Island’s Savannah Hylton made it through stroke play and into match play this week at the US Girls Junior in Wisconsin.

Hylton shot 5-over in the two rounds of stroke play and qualified for match play against Jillian Bourdage.

The match was all square through 15 holes before Bourdage defeated Hylton 2 and 1 in the first round. Bourdage went on to win the tournament, 1 up over Lei Ye.