Hilton Head Island grad Dabule leaving USC Beaufort golf for Division I job

Hilton Head Island High standout Brittany Dabule was named the women’s golf coach at Longwood this week. Longwood Athletics graphic

After helping build the USC Beaufort women’s golf program into a national contender, Brittany Dabule will get to do it on the Division I level.

The former Hilton Head Island standout was named the new women’s golf coach at Longwood this week.

‘”I would like to thank Michelle Meadows and Joe Kaminski for this great opportunity to lead the Longwood women’s golf program,” Dabule said in a school relase. “I was impressed throughout the interview process with everything the university has to offer its student-athletes, both academically and athletically.

“As a former Winthrop golfer, I am thrilled to get back to the Big South Conference and compete against a great field of teams. I am excited to be a part of the Lancer community and am looking forward to the future of the women’s golf program.”

Dabule coached at USC Beaufort for three seasons and led the Sandsharks to three consecutive NAIA National Championship appearances and back-to-back top-five national finishes in 2017 and 2018. She coached six All-Americans at USCB including three-time All-American Blanca Porta and two-time honoree Franzi Knoetsch.

Dabule was a standout at Hilton Head Island High School and is a member of the school’s hall of fame. She was All-Big South performer at Winthrop University and spent one year playing professionally on the Cactus Tour.

Prior to joining USCB, Dabule worked as an assistant golf professional at three clubs, including Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. She also spent one season as the varsity girls’ golf coach at Hilton Head Island and was the co-developer of the Sea Pines Montessori School’s “Hooked On Golf” program.