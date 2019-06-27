Bluffton’s King fires 72 in first round of US Senior Open

Bluffton’s Kevin King gets some golf practice in Tuesday evening at Colleton River Plantation Dye Course in Bluffton. King will compete this weekend at the U.S. Senior Amateur at Wade Hampton Golf Club in North Carolina. Sarah Welliver/File Photo

After a slow start, Kevin King finished strong in his opening round at the US Senior Open on Thursday.

Playing as an amateur, the Bluffton native fired a 2-over 72 in the first round and will have some work to do if he wants to make the cut at the tournament being held at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana. King started his round with four straight bogeys but followed with 10 straight pars.

King closed his round with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. He was tied for 89th after the completion of his round.

King earned a spot in the tournament last month after finishing second in U.S. Open qualifier at Wexford Plantation.