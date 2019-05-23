Bluffton golfer wins SC Senior Amateur championship

Defending RBC Heritage champion starts tournament with tee shot into Calibogue Sound RBC Heritage 2018 winner and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira hits the ceremonial tee shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RBC Heritage 2018 winner and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira hits the ceremonial tee shot.

Bluffton’s Kevin King captured the SC Golf Association Senior Championship last week at Callawassie Island Club.

It was King’s first senior championship to go along with his state amateur and two SC Mid-Amateur titles. King shot a 2-over 74 on the final round to finish at 1-under 215 for the tournament.

King began his day with a four-shot lead, but with a plethora of some the best senior amateur golfers in South Carolina, he knew that he had to play great golf to capture a victory. As the wind whipped around much of Callawassie Island throughout the day, King stayed steady on the Dogwood (front) course with seven pars on the first seven holes, adding a birdie on the Par-3, 168-yard eighth hole and finishing the ninth hole with a bogey.

King, who led by five going to the back nine, triple bogeyed the 18th hold but was able to hold off 2018 champion Rich Weston to win by one shot. Finishing in third place was Taylors native Duff Wagner who finished with a three day total of 221. Blythewood’s Eddie Hargett finished in fourth place after completing his final round with a score of 75 and a tournament total of 222.