Charity golf tournament in Bluffton to honor wounded veterans

Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic Hampton Hall resident Arnie Gray made his first parachute jump a good one, landing in the midst of the opening ceremony on Monday at the Wounded Heroes Golf Classic at the Hampton Hall golf clubhouse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hampton Hall resident Arnie Gray made his first parachute jump a good one, landing in the midst of the opening ceremony on Monday at the Wounded Heroes Golf Classic at the Hampton Hall golf clubhouse.

The Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes will honor 53 wounded veterans at its 9th annual Golf Classic on May 20 at Hampton Hall and Belfair golf clubs.

Opening ceremonies will feature a reading of the governor’s proclamation declaring May 20 as the official Wounded Heroes Day; Whale Branch Early College High School Marine JROTC program color guard; posting of the flag by the Bluffton Police Department; and patriotic music by Dave Bray USA.





The ceremony will include patriotic parachute jumps conducted by the Special Forces Association Parachute Team from Fort Bragg delivering giant American flags to waiting spectators at both golf courses.

Proceeds from the event provide needs such as service dogs for vets suffering from PTSD, college scholarships for children of special operations soldiers killed in the line of duty, and free housing for military families.

For more information, contact John Mohr at jmohr@LFWMH.org.