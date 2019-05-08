Hilton Head Christian grad Bryson Nimmer named ACC Golfer of Year

Players Am and Bluffton native Nimmer and first round Playing on his home course, Bluffton's Bryson Nimmer birdied three of his last five holes to grab a share of the first-round lead at The Players Amateur. The ACC's Freshman of the Year at Clemson, Nimmer posted a 5-under-par 67 in front of family Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Playing on his home course, Bluffton's Bryson Nimmer birdied three of his last five holes to grab a share of the first-round lead at The Players Amateur. The ACC's Freshman of the Year at Clemson, Nimmer posted a 5-under-par 67 in front of family

Lowcountry native and Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer was named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The Hilton Head Christian grad is just the fourth Clemson golfer to win ACC Player of the Year award, as he joins Richard Coughlan (1997), D.J. Trahan (2002) and Kyle Stanley (2007). Additionally, Nimmer is just the third Clemson golfer to earn All-ACC honors four times, as he joins Jonathan Byrd (1997-2000), and D. J. Trahan (2000-03) with that distinction.

Nimmer has won four tournaments this year, the most in Clemson history by an individual in one academic year. He won the Carpet Classic and the Maui Jim to open the fall, and has won the Puerto Rico Classic and the Clemson Invitational in the spring.

Nimmer has set several records this season, and he has the opportunity to establish many more. His 18 rounds in the 60s are already a Clemson single season mark. His 68.97 stroke average is on pace to break Trahan’s record of 70.33 in 2001-02. He has 22 under-par rounds, five short of Trahan’s 27.

Nimmer needs one more round in the 60s to tie Trahan’s career record of 45 rounds in the 60s. He also needs one more top-10 finish to break Kevin Johnson’s standard for career top 10s with 27.

For the season, Nimmer is ranked fifth nationally by Golfweek and eighth by Golfstat. He ranks second in the nation in total birdies (147), fifth in score vs. par (-2.33), sixth in stroke average (68.97) and seventh in par four scoring (3.94), 11th in par three scoring average (2.98) and 17th in par five scoring (4.54).

Nimmer and Clemson begin play in the NCAA Regionals on May 13 in Texas.