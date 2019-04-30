Rivals Beach, Balin are top 2 halfway through PGA Professional Championship in Bluffton

The Belfair community in Bluffton is hosting the 2019 PGA Professional Championship nationally televised on the Golf Channel. Staff file

Metropolitan PGA Section Members Alex Beach of Stamford, Connecticut, and Danny Balin of Irvington, New York, have been shadowing each other for years on the course, whether it was dueling in the Empire State or in the warmth of a South Florida winter.

On a gusty Monday at Belfair, the stakes got a notch higher in the 52nd PGA Professional Championship presented by Cadillac, Club Car and OMEGA.

Beach, a 29-year-old PGA assistant professional at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, eagled the par-5 third hole on the East Course to fuel a 4-under-par 67 and the 36-hole lead at 8-under-par 135 in the largest all-professional national championship. Beach owns a one-stroke margin over Balin, a 37-year-old PGA Assistant Professional at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, New York.

Both Beach and Balin tamed the challenging par-71 East layout with a proper dose of patience to handle the firm putting surfaces.

Balin collected six birdies against one bogey for a sizzling 66, which was his second-lowest 18-hole performance in 21 rounds covering five previous appearances. Beach hit a 3-wood into the 545-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole on the East, and made an eight-foot eagle putt. He then rolled home a pair of long distance birdie putts — a 50-footer on No. 8 and a 40-footer on No. 13.

“We had a good game plan coming in. Just hit some good shots and played very conservatively,” said Beach. “I was fortunate to make some putts on the holes that I played well. On the back nine, it got a little loose. To make it through today under par was a huge achievement.”

Enjoying his first perch atop the championship leaderboard, Beach also tempers that feeling by reflection upon journey to health. In June 2016, he suffered a blood clot in his left leg before that year’s championship. By competing that week, he would remain on blood thinners for life.

“I’m reminded every day of what happened,” said Beach. “I’ve used that to propel me and motivate me moving forward. Every time I show up to this tournament, it’s a reminder of where I’ve come from but also the achievement of making it here. It’s a motivation more than a hindrance.”

Championship rookie Matt Lohmeyer of Fort Worth, Texas, was alone in third at 138, while Brett McCurdy of Lake Park, Florida (68) and Stuart Deane of Arlington, Texas (68) shared fifth at 140.

The field of 312 was trimmed to the low 90 scorers and ties, with 92 golfers making the cut at 5-over-par 148 heading into Tuesday’s third round.

The low 70 scorers and ties after 54 holes in the $650,000 Championship advance to Wednesday’s final round.

The low 20 scorers Wednesday earn a berth in the 101st PGA Championship, May 16-19, at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.