Will Miles continued his strong senior season for the South Carolina men’s golf team.

The Hilton Head Island native and Heritage Academy grad won his second tournament of the year Monday at the Southern Intercollegiate at Athens Country Club in Georgia.

Miles, a senior, shot a 7-under 65 in his second round and finished at 8-under 136 to defeat teammate Scott Stevens by four shots to win medalist honors. As a team, the Gamecocks shot 14-under 562 and won the tournament by 20 strokes over second-place Wofford.

“It was a great day for the team and Will just played lights out in the second round,” USC coach Bill McDonald said.

It was Miles’ second victory of the season and he joins All-Americans Keenan Huskey, Matt NeSmith and Kyle Thompson as the only players in program history to win multiple times in the same season.

Huskey won twice as a sophomore in 2015-16, NeSmith won twice as a junior in the spring of 2015 and Thompson won two times as a sophomore in the spring of 1999. Miles’ other win came at the Palmetto Intercollegiate on March 11-12.

Miles was on the only player in the field with double digits in birdies with 14. He has 18 of 28 rounds this season at par or better.

Miles and the Gamecocks will get ready for the SEC Championship which begins next week.