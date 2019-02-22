Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer makes cut at PGA Tour event

Bryson Nimmer is playing on the weekend at his first PGA Tournament despite a difficult finish.
The Bluffton native and Clemson senior made the cut Friday at the Puerto Rico Open right on the number. Nimmer is at 1-over 145 after the first two rounds and the cut was 1 over.
Nimmer is just the third active Clemson golfer to make the cut at a PGA Tournament. Chris Patton made the cut at the 1990 Masters and finished 39th. Last year, Doc Redman made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished 71st. He then made the cut at the Heritage and finished 50th.
Nimmer earned a spot in the tournament because of a sponsor exemption and fired a 3-under 69 in the opening round Thursday. The Hilton Head Christian grad followed that with a 3-over-75 on Friday.
Nimmer was at 2 under with three holes left but bogeyed his 17th and double bogeyed the 18th. Still he was able to survive that and play in the weekend.
