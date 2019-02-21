Golf

Bluffton’s Bryson Nimmer off to strong start in PGA Tour debut

By Staff Reports

February 21, 2019 02:02 PM

Bluffton native and Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer shot a 3 under in his PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Bluffton native and Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer shot a 3 under in his PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Clemson Sports Information
Bluffton native and Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer shot a 3 under in his PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Clemson Sports Information

After competing with his Clemson teammates in Puerto Rico this week, Bryson Nimmer was invited to play in the PGA Tour event there.

It turned out to be a strong move for the Bluffton native and former Hilton Head Christian standout. Nimmer fired a 3-under 69 and is on the first page of the leaderboard at the Puerto Rico Open. He is tied for ninth with plenty of golfers still on the course.

Nimmer had four birdies and one bogey on his round.

Nimmer is playing the tournament on a sponsor exemption and it is first PGA Tour event. The senior at Clemson was co-medalist at the Puerto Rico Classic, which wrapped on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Nimmer won the Carpet Classic in Dalton, Ga., and the Mau Jim Collegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. His three victories are now tied with DJ Trahan for the most in an academic year in Clemson golf history.

Nimmer is 32nd in the World Golf Amateur Rankings.

  Comments  