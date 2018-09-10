Bluffton native Nimmer gets first college victory

Bryson Nimmer overcame a six-shot deficit entering the final round to win medalist honors at the Carpet Capital Collegiate at the Farm near Dalton, Ga., on Sunday.
Nimmer’s final-round 65 on the par-72 course helped Clemson to a tie for fourth in the 15-team tournament that included nine schools from the SEC and the ACC.
Nimmer trailed Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci and Tennessee’s Jake Meenhorst by six shots entering the final round, but his round of 65 that included eight birdies was three shots better than any other player. There were only six rounds in the 60s among the 81 players in the field and the scoring average on Sunday was 73.85.
Nimmer’s front nine included six birdies and no bogeys to finish with a career best 30 and he immediately jumped to the lead while the leaders were still on the front nine. His birdie putts on the front side measured 60 feet as he made four putts of at least 10 feet.
Nimmer, who played at Hilton Head Christian, missed just one fairway and hit 16 of 18 greens
“I was driving it in the fairway and giving myself birdie opportunities,” Nimmer said. “I didn’t drive the ball that well on the first day, but the last two days I put it in the fairway.
“It was an awesome feeling to win this tournament. I had come close before. I think because I finished so much earlier than the other guys it took some of the pressure off.
Nimmer joins a distinguished list of former Tigers who have won the Carpet Capital Collegiate. All four of the previous Clemson medalists, Danny Ellis (1992), Lucas Glover (1997), D.J. Trahan (2001), and Kyle Stanley (2008) went on to play on the PGA Tour. All but Ellis are still on the Tour.
