Two Savannah golfers among qualifiers for US Senior Amateur

Savannah’s Danny Nelson and John Skeadas were two of the four qualifiers Thursday for the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur.
Nelson, Skeadas, Tom Case of Fort Myers, Fla., and Camden’s Chris Culler qualified at the Colleton River Club-Nicklaus Course in Bluffton.
Nelson was the medalist with a 4-under 68, followed by Skeadas (71), Case (72) and Culler (74). Hilton Head’s Jeffrey Hedden was the top local qualifier with a 75.
The 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship will be played at Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 25-30.
