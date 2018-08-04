Harwood, Carter lead rain-plagued SC Amateur as second round suspended

Undeterred by a three-hour rain delay and soggy course conditions, Columbian William Harwood and Aiken’s Jake Carter blistered par again Friday and share the lead in the 87th South Carolina Amateur at Dataw Island’s Cotton Dike course.
An early morning storm dumped two inches of rain onto the Tom Fazio- designed course, making the rough more penal and erasing some fairway roll. But the leaders played steady golf and opened a four-shot lead at the halfway point of the 72-hole tournament.
Harwood, a rising junior at Elon College, played in the morning wave, fashioned his second straight 5-under 66 and posted 10-under 132 by mid-afternoon. Carter, the first-round leader who plays at Florida State, followed his opening 64 with a 68 late in the day to match Harwood at 10-under-par.
“This was a day to stay patient,” said Harwood, who had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey in his 5-under round.
Darkness halted play with late starters still on the course. Biff Lathrop, executive director of the South Carolina Golf Association, said officials hope to resume play at 7:30 Saturday morning to complete the second round and have a double-tee start of the third round by 11 a.m.
USC golfer Caleb Proveaux (Lexington) moved up the leaderboard with a 4-under 67 Thursday and claimed third place at 6-under 136. Three straight birdies on holes 11-13 highlighted his round.
“I just wanted to put myself in good position going into the weekend,” Proveaux said.
Former Presbyterian College player Ben Karns (Johns Island), matched par through 17 holes before the stoppage of play Friday and stood at 5- under-par with one hole remaining. Logan Sowell (Kershaw), who plays at the College of Charleston, shot 71 Friday and shares fifth place with Jeremy Grab (Daniel Island/Wofford) at 4-under 138. Grab followed an opening 70 with a 3-under 68 Friday.
The top 70 and ties after the second round is competed Saturday morning will make the cut. The projected cutline is 8-over-par 150.
