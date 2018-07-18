Former Hilton Head standout qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Hilton Head grad Andrew Orischak was one of six golfers to qualify for next month’s U.S. Amateur.
Orischak, a rising junior at Virginia, finished tied for third at 3-under 141 at the Dye Course at Colleton River Club in Bluffton.
Aiken’s Jake Carter and Gaffney’s Zack Gordon tied for medalist honors at 4-under 140. Other qualifiers were York’s Garrett Reband (-3), Australia’s Nathan Barbieri and Daniel Island’s Daniel Grab, who tied at 2-under 142.
Orischak and the other qualifiers will play in the 118th U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California on Aug. 13-19.
Virginia-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches
Last year, the Carolinas team lost the Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches for the first time in eight years.
This year, captains Terrie Allemang of Hilton Head Island and Patty Moore of Pinehurst, N.C., were looking for redemption at Sea Pines Country Club in Hilton Head Island.
The Carolinas Team came out of the gate on fire and never let up. After a hard-fought three days, the Carolinas claimed an 89-55 victory over the Virginias for their 39th overall victory in the championship’s history.
U.S. Junior Amateur
Mexico’s Alejandro Madriaga defeated Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz, 4 and 3, in the round of 64 match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Madriaga was four up through six holes before Griz mounted a comeback. He won four of the next five holes to close the deficit to 1 up after 11 holes.
But Madriaga won holes 13-15 to clinch the match.
U.S Girls Junior
Sophia Burnett missed the cut at the U.S. Girls Junior at Poppy Hills in California.
Burnett finished her second round Wednesday at 10 over and 16 over for the two rounds. She missed the cut by six shots.
