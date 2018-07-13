Hillier, Zhang tied for lead at Players Amateur

Daniel Hillier and Andy Zhang share the lead after the second round of the 19th annual Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Club.
Zhang, who plays at the University of Florida, had nine birdies and one bogey in his round Friday to be at 10 under after two days.
“I controlled my approaches a little better than yesterday, getting some more yardages that I liked,” Zhang said.
Hillier entered the day tied for second after an opening-round 65. He followed that with 4-under 67 to tie with Zhang.
“I played similar to yesterday because there wasn’t a lot of wind. Overall it was pretty scoreable. I just had to make sure I kept it in play and made the most of my chances when I got them,” Hillier said.
Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein finished the day in third place at 4-under. He had four birdies on the back nine, making up for three bogeys on the front. His two-day total is just one shot back of the leaders at 9-under.
Opening-round leader Luke Schniederjans is tied for fourth at 7 under with Brandon Mancheno, Davis Thompson and Bluffton’s Bryson Nimmer.
Nimmer shot 1-under Friday after making an eagle on hole No. 7.
The third round gets underway Saturday at 7:30 am at Berkeley Hall Golf Club. Admission is free and the tournament is open to the public.
