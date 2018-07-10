Twelve Lowcountry golfers qualify for SCGA Amateur

Hilton Head Island’s Andrew Orischak and Bluffton’s Charlie Spencer-White were among 12 local golfers who qualified Monday for the 87th South Carolina Amateur.
Orischak claimed medalist honors after a scorecard playoff with Spencer-White. Both shot 4-under 68s on their rounds at Legends Golf Course at Parris Island.
Other local golfers to qualify were Hilton Head Island’s Jake Williams and Christian Garrupo (71), Beaufort’s Turner Wegener (72) and Matthew Campbell (72), Bluffton’s Tony Nimmer (72), Beaufort’s Keaton Butler (73) and Chandler Vichek (74), Hilton Head Island’s Nick Russell (74) and Beaufort’s Chris Jones.
The SCGA Amateur is Aug. 2-5 at Dataw Island Club on Dataw Island.
Dixie Youth Softball
The Bluffton Angels and Ponytails were both eliminated from the Dixie Youth State tournament at Oscar J. Frazier Park.
The Bluffton Ponytails went 1-2 in the tournament with their win coming against Andrews, 14-8. The Bluffton Angels lost to Byrnes, 12-8, and Sumter, 10-0.
