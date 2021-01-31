USC Beaufort baseball, softball teams kick off 2021 seasons

HARDEEVILLE - Matt Malatesta pitched five shutout innings as USC Beaufort defeated Milligan, 4-0, to split a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday.

The SandSharks lost the opener, 2-1, as Milligan scored in the bottom of the seventh.

Nick Milhan was 1-for-3 with two RBI in the second game. Clint Sellers also had an RBI in the second game.

USC Beaufort softball wins twice

HARDEEVILLE - Behind stellar pitching from Maria Molloseau and Ally Muraskin, the USCB softball team opened the year by defeating Columbia International, 4-1 and 2-0, on Saturday at Richard Gray Stadium.

Molloseau and Muraskin combined for two complete games, four hits, no earned runs, 11 strikeouts and no walks. Amber Locasto had two hits and two RBI in game one for the Sand Sharks. She also had an RBI in game two. Jaci Coleman also had an RBI in the opener

USCB golf competes in Battle at Old South

HILTON HEAD ISLAND - USC Beaufort women’s golf team played well at the highly-competitive Battle at Old South, which featured six NCAA Division I programs.

Sophomore Kayla Ramsey had the best outing for the Sand Sharks, which featured a pair of head-to-head wins and tied for seventh finish in the stroke play round. Ramsey finished in a four-way tie for seventh at 5-over 77.

Playing as the seventh seed, USCB was paired with Coastal Carolina in the first match play round. The Chanticleers won 5 & 1 in the first match play head-to-head outing.

In the second round of the day, the Sand Sharks were paired with co-host Cincinnati. The Bearcats edged the Sand Sharks, 4 & 2, as the Bearcats advanced to the fifth-place match.

USCB soccer blanks Florida College

Mari Kalvatn scored three goals and Madeline Matusik had three assists as the Sand Sharks shut out Florida College, 6-0, on Saturday.

USC Beaufort won, 5-0, on Friday behind two goals from Lexi Kaeser.