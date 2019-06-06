USC Beaufort catcher selected in pro softball league draft

USC Beaufort softball standout Natassja Hatcher was selected in the American Softball Association Draft on Wednesday night.

The Performance Lab selected the USC Beaufort catcher with the 51st pick in the draft.

Hatcher played in 47 of the 53 games during her senior year at and hit .364 with 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and 47 hits on the season.

The Chesterfield native struck out only seven times this season. Defensively, Hatcher ended the year with 188 putouts and 28 assists. She also caught 11 runners stealing to pace the Sand Shark club

The ASBA season begins on June 14, and all games will be played at Pat Hicks Softball Field in Satsuma, Alabama. There are four teams in the ASBA, which is in its second year of existence, and the four teams will play a season against each other through July 25.