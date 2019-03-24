USC Beaufort

Boyle ties USC Beaufort hit mark in doubleheader sweep

By Staff Reports

March 24, 2019 01:38 PM

Marissa Boyle tied school history and the USC Beaufort softball team swept a doubleheader from Thomas University on Saturday.

The Sand Sharks won 5-3, 3-0 to improve to 23-5 on the season.

Boyle went 3-for-4 with two RBI and tied Marissa Becker’s all-time hit mark with 202. She went 0-f in the second game and will have a chance to break the record Wednesday against Webber.

Natassja Hatcher, Canyon Crosby and Melina Martinez each added two hits for USCB. Maria Molleseau (5-0) got the win in relief, allowing one hit in two innings.

In game two, Sloan Ducey tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just seven hits while striking out four. Shania Domingue was 2-for-3 to lead the Sand Sharks.

Baseball

Sand Sharks swept by St. Thomas

St. Thomas scored two runs in the eighth to break a 7-7 tie and beat USC Beaufort on Saturday to sweep the three-game series.

The Sand Sharks lost, 8-1 and 10-0 on Friday.

Chris Vazquez led USCB with a 3-for-4 day and had an RBI single to tie it at 7 in the eighth inning. Steven Mojica was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Golf

USC Beaufort places second in tournament

USC Beaufort men’s golf placed an impressive second in the nine-team NCAA Division I dominated field this week at the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate hosted by Appalachian State.

The Sand Sharks shot an 890 (+26) for the 3 rounds at the par-72, 7217 yard Cape Fear National Course, including the low round of the tournament, a 2-under par 286 in the second round.

Each of USCB’s golfers finished in the top 10, led by Bobby Dunphy’s second-place finish of 217.

  Comments  