USC Beaufort softball stays unbeaten with a pair of weekend sweeps

The USC Beaufort softball team stayed unbeaten with a pair of doubleheader sweeps over the weekend.
USC Beaufort defeated Brewton Parker, 4-0, 8-0, on Friday and Columbia International, 7-3, 11-0, on Saturday to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Sloan Ducey threw a one-hit shutout in the opener Friday and Abby Pac pitched for innings of no-hit ball in game two. Shania Domingue had three RBI in the doubleheader. Natajssa Hatcher had three hits and Kaitlyn Hearn had two RBI.
Against Columbia, Haley Hawkins hit a grand slam in the sixth inning as the Sand Sharks scored five runs in the inning to win game one. Kinsey Sords picked up the win.
In game two, Kayla Boyle drove in three runs and Alex Moore had two RBI. Boyle went 3-for-6 with four RBI in the doubleheader. Maria Molloseau got the win.
USC Beaufort baseball swept
Defending NAIA champion Florida Southeastern swept a weekend series from USC Beaufort.
Southeastern won 12-2, 31-0 on Friday and 15-1 on Saturday. The Sand Sharks are now 4-7.
