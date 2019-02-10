USC Beaufort softball runs winning streak to six games

The USC Beaufort softball team continued it unbeaten start over the weekend.
The Sand Sharks defeated St. Andrews, 11-0, 7-4, in improving to 6-0 on the season. USC Beaufort hosts Brewton Parker on Friday and Columbia International on Saturday.
In the opener against St. Andrews, Natassja Hatcher had three hits and three RBIs, and Kayla Boyle had three hits and three runs scored. Haley Moore and Alex Hawkins each drove in two runs. Abby Pac won her third game of the year.
In Game 2, Canyon Crosby hit her second home run of the season. Boyle and Shania Dominique each had two hits and two RBIs.
USC Beaufort drops series to No. 24 Keiser
Keiser swept USC Beaufort in their three-game series over the weekend, winning 10-0 and 2-0 on Friday and 8-3 on Saturday.
Highlights from the series included Bobby Wenthe connecting for the Sand Sharks’ first home run of the season. He went 5-for-12 in the series.
Nick DelBianco and Rob Mckinney each went 5-for-10 in the series.
USC Beaufort is at Benedict on Tuesday.
