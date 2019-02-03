USC Beaufort baseball, softball teams have successful opening weekend

The USC Beaufort baseball and softball teams wrapped up their opening series Saturday.
The Sand Sharks’ baseball team took two of three from Milligan College. USC Beaufort won the opener, 8-7, and final game, 10-5, while losing the middle game, 6-5.
In the final game, Bragg Eastin went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Nick DelBianco was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Bobby Wenthe was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Harrison Merck went five innings, giving up two runs on four hits, to get the win.
The USC Beaufort softball team swept Columbia College, 2-0, 6-3, on Friday and Montreat College, 9-0, 6-0, on Saturday.
Canyon Crosby hit a three-run homer and picked up the win in Game 1. Shania Dominique had three RBI and Alex Moore was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs in the doubleheader.
Abby Pac got the win in the second game and improved to 2-0.
USC Beaufort baseball hosts Paine on Wednesday, and the softball team is at St. Andrews on Saturday.
