USC Beaufort baseball, softball teams have successful opening weekend

By Staff Reports

February 03, 2019 02:28 PM

The USC Beaufort baseball and softball teams wrapped up their opening series Saturday.

The Sand Sharks’ baseball team took two of three from Milligan College. USC Beaufort won the opener, 8-7, and final game, 10-5, while losing the middle game, 6-5.

In the final game, Bragg Eastin went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Nick DelBianco was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Bobby Wenthe was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Harrison Merck went five innings, giving up two runs on four hits, to get the win.

The USC Beaufort softball team swept Columbia College, 2-0, 6-3, on Friday and Montreat College, 9-0, 6-0, on Saturday.

Canyon Crosby hit a three-run homer and picked up the win in Game 1. Shania Dominique had three RBI and Alex Moore was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs in the doubleheader.

Abby Pac got the win in the second game and improved to 2-0.

USC Beaufort baseball hosts Paine on Wednesday, and the softball team is at St. Andrews on Saturday.

