USC Beaufort women’s soccer removes interim tag from Harris

University of South Carolina Beaufort announced interim women’s soccer coach, Jay Harris, has been named the new head coach of the team.
Harris, who was named interim head coach at the beginning of the season, led the Sand Sharks to an 8-9-1 overall record, finishing 4-5-1 in The Sun Conference, and taking the team to the TSC semifinals for the second time in program history.
During his brief time at USCB, Harris has earned the respect of coaches and players alike, being instrumental in several key areas, namely defensively, where the team saw a 32 percent decrease in goals allowed this season.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I want to thank (athletic director Quin Monahan) for not only trusting me to lead this program in the short term, but for choosing me to be the head coach permanently,” Harris said in a release. “The athletic department, as a whole, made me feel welcome from day one. The positive environment and support has been incredible. I am excited to build on the foundation left by coach Heberling, and with the season we had, I am optimistic about the future. Expectations are high, and I will work tirelessly to elevate this program and be a role model for these young women.”
Harris came to USCB from Los Angeles, Calif., where he was serving as the head coach of Santa Clarita Blue Heat of the United Women’s Soccer League. Harris started coaching the Blue Heat in 2015 and led the team to back-to-back Western Conference Championship titles, winning the national title in 2016 and runner-up in 2017.
Harris played at Tusculum College where he received all-conference, all-region and all-conference tournament accolades.
