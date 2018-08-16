USC Beaufort women’s soccer hits road for season opener

USC Beaufort women’s soccer team will open their season on the road Friday night at USC Upstate.
This will be the first meeting between the Sand Sharks and the Spartans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Sand Sharks have opened the season on the road twice since the program’s inception in 2011, having won both of those contests.
USCB will be looking to lean on the leadership of sophomore Allison Schaffer and seniors Brittney Neser and Melissa Fichtner. All three were prominent members of a strong back line last season that held opponents to a program-low 118 shots on goal over the season.
“We know there will not be a much tougher challenge than going to face a good Division I team to start our year,” USC Beaufort coach Jay Harris said. “The team has prepared well over the last couple of weeks, and we are excited to finally get the season started.”
USC Upstate is led by junior midfielder Abbie Ellis, who posted six goals and three assists a year ago. In goal, the Spartans return Samantha Munyon who saw 360 minutes of action across four matches in the 2017 campaign where she held a 0.25 goals-against average while making 16 saves.
Comments