Boise State assistant to lead USC Beaufort softball program

The University of South Carolina Beaufort hired Bailey Wigness as its next softball head coach.
Wigness spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Boise State University. She joined the Broncos coaching staff in August 2015 and part of a record-setting team Boise set records for most wins in a season (40), most conference wins in a season (18), the first conference title in school history, and the first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Sand Shark family. USCB is a great community with a family atmosphere, and I couldn’t have imagined a better place to have my first head coaching opportunity,” Wingress said. “I want to thank Quin Monahan and the rest of the search committee for believing in my abilities to lead and allowing me to be a part of such a great institution.
“I’m excited to get to work, and I look forward to building a championship culture that prepares our student-athletes to be successful both on the field and in their endeavors after USCB.”
Prior to coaching at Boise State, Wigness spent a year with Arizona Christian University, where she handled the hitting and outfield coaching duties.
Wigness graduated from Arizona State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science. At ASU, she was named a three-time All-Pac-12 selection while also leading the Sun Devils to an NCAA title in 2011.
For her career, Wigness batted .371 with 141 hits, scoring 130 runs and recording 40 stolen bases.
