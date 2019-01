Watch: Clemson’s Nyles Pinckney saved the game during his high school playoffs, too

January 08, 2019 03:41 PM

Clemson's Nyles Pinckney was a star player for Whale Branch Early College High School in Beaufort, S.C. Even then, he knew when a play called for a block. Watch him (No. 11) block a punt that ultimately led to his team winning the playoff game.