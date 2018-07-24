ECU picked to finish 6th in AAC East

East Carolina, beginning its third football season under coach Scottie Montgomery, has been picked to finish sixth in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference.
The Pirates, 3-9 last season, received 41 points and finished behind Connecticut in the six-team division after the balloting by the media in Newport, R.I.
Central Florida was the pick to win both the AAC championship and the East Division. Memphis was the choice to win the West Division.
UCF received 19 of 30 votes in balloting for the conference champion.
American Championship
Team (votes)
UCF (19)
Memphis (7)
USF (3)
Houston (1)
East Division Team
(1st Place Votes) – Points
1.. UCF (25) – 175
2. USF (5) – 140
3. Temple – 132
4. Cincinnati – 91
5. Connecticut – 51
6. ECU - 41
West Division Team
(1st Place Votes) – Points
1. Memphis (23) – 171
2. Houston (4) – 146.
3. Navy (3) – 129
4. SMU – 72
5. Tulane – 68
6. Tulsa – 44
first-place votes in parentheses
Comments