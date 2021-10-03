Five things we learned about South Carolina from wild win over Troy

South Carolina escaped again.

In another tricky nonconference matchup, USC downed Troy 23-14 Saturday in a game that was wild from the get-go. The Gamecocks move to 3-2 on the year but remain 0-2 in Southeastern Conference play heading into a crucial meeting with Tennessee next week.

Here are five things we learned this week:

Luke Doty can sling the football

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty joked after the game that he probably hasn’t thrown 34 passes in a game since his days at Myrtle Beach High School. Saturday, the former four-star recruit created new career highs in single-game passing yards, attempts and completions as he finished 20 of 34 for 255 yards and one touchdown.

Doty has been hampered by the foot injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the season over the past few weeks. That said, the sophomore signal-caller was sharp in the way he commanded the pocket Saturday against Troy.

South Carolina came into the year expecting to lean on its running game (more on that in a minute), but the Gamecocks have gotten a surprisingly reliable passing effort from Doty since he returned from injury. Saturday was no different.

Gamecocks run game can’t get going

It was another tough day at the office for a South Carolina rushing attack that just still cannot get going in Year 1 under offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

Kevin Harris looked better as he, like Doty, continues to return from injury. Harris missed the season opener against Eastern Illinois while recovering from an offseason back procedure. He was averaging a meager 2.63 yards per touch heading into Saturday, but rebounded to the tune of 11 carries for 47 yards, or 4.3 yards per carry.

While Harris looked better, South Carolina’s 102 rushing yards were skewed some as receiver Josh Vann notched two carries for 52 yards on a pair of gadget plays.

Behind Harris and Vann, freshman tailback Juju McDowell recorded five carries for 20 yards, while sophomore MarShawn Lloyd notched three yards on three carries.

South Carolina got creative in getting Vann involved, but the running backs have to produce more if the Gamecocks hope to pick off some of the teams they’ll face down the stretch.

Josh Vann remains USC’s best playmaker

Speaking of Vann, the senior receiver continues to resurrect his career in Columbia week after week.

Saturday, he was hampered by a groin injury he suffered earlier in the week. Despite being limited, Vann finished as South Carolina’s leading rusher and recorded another three catches for 45 yards to finish second among the Gamecocks’ nine pass catchers against Troy.

Vann was quieted by Kentucky’s defense a week ago, but he looked more the part of what we saw through the season’s first three games on Saturday. If South Carolina’s run game continues to stall, he’ll be a huge part in keeping the Gamecocks’ offense on pace.

South Carolina’s defense keeps creating turnovers

Turnovers are equal parts skill and luck, but South Carolina keeps finding them.

Saturday, the Gamecocks won the turnover battle for the fourth time this season as defensive coordinator Clayton White’s unit reeled in two interceptions and picked up a pair of fumbles.

Jaylan Foster continues to play at a first-team All-American level as he notched a forced fumble on Jahmar Brown’s crazy fumble return touchdown that was called back when Brown dropped the ball before the goal line.

David Spaulding also rebounded from an up-and-down open to his season as his 74-yard interception return for a touchdown swung South Carolina to a 10-point halftime lead when Troy drove deep into Gamecocks territory before the break.

Again, turnovers have a bit of luck to them, but USC’s defense continues to make plays when afforded opportunities.

Beamer Ball continues in special teams show

Shane Beamer’s father, Frank, made a nearly five-decade career out of spectacular special teams play. The younger Beamer has brought that same fervor for special teams to his tenure at South Carolina.

Before Brown narrowly missed on a game-changing touchdown, he pushed a blocker into Troy punter Luke Magliozzi to block the kick and set up a 48-yard Parker White field goal.

White, too, has had a superb start to the 2021 season as he’s a perfect 9 for 9 on field goal attempts — including a career long 54-yarder that brought South Carolina within a score of Kentucky late last week.

The senior kicker cashed in on both his attempts against Troy from 48 and 37 yards. The latter pushed South Carolina’s final lead to 10 and gave the Gamecocks some much-needed breathing room in a game that had little of it.