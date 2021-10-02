Gamecock defender ejected after targeting call against Troy

South Carolina’s defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) take down Troy’s wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) as the Gamecocks take on Troy on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina will be without a starting safety for the second half against Troy.

Senior R.J. Roderick was ejected early in the third quarter after a hit on quarterback Taylor Powell was ruled as targeting.

A chorus of boos rang out in Williams-Brice Stadium as the targeting call also resulted in a 15-yard penalty to push Troy’s offense inside the Gamecocks’ 5-yard line. Troy scored a touchdown after the penalty, narrowing South Carolina’s lead to 17-14 early in the third quarter.

Roderick had been credited with one tackle through the first half against Troy and led the team along with Carlins Platel with two forced fumbles heading into Week 5.

Because he was ejected in the second half against Troy, Roderick will be ineligible to play for the first half of next week’s game at Tennessee.