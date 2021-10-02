Live updates from Williams-Brice: South Carolina Gamecocks take on Troy Trojans

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Augusta Stone are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Troy. Below were the updates from the game.

Xavier Legette warming up pregame

South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette looks like he could see his first action since the season opening win over Eastern Illinois.

Legette participated in pregame warmups with the Gamecocks ahead of Saturday’s contest against Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium. The junior caught seven passes for 113 yards last season, but has not recorded any stats this year.

Uniform report

The Gamecocks dressed in garnet jerseys, garnet pants and white helmets for the midday home matchup against Troy. South Carolina wore garnet jerseys, white pants and white helmets for last week’s home game against Kentucky.

Oscar Delp has arrived

Delp is in Columbia. South Carolina is hosting the 6-foot-5, four-star tight end for a visit before he makes his commitment decision on Oct. 13. The Cumming, Georgia, native is a heavy target for the Gamecocks. He’s also considering Georgia, Michigan and Clemson.

How to watch South Carolina game, final point spread

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs. Troy Trojans (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

Line: South Carolina by 6.5

