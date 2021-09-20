College Sports

TV channel, kickoff time set for next South Carolina home game against Troy

The South Carolina band
The South Carolina band Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina’s football team starts a two-game homestand this weekend.

The Troy Trojans come to town next Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the SEC announced Monday. That game will be televised by SEC Network.

South Carolina is 3-0 all time vs. Troy. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 69-24 during the 2010 season.

The Gamecocks (2-1) first have their SEC opener this Saturday, facing Kentucky (3-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Troy (2-1) is coming off a 21-9 win over Southern Miss. The Trojans host Louisiana-Monroe this weekend..

South Carolina football schedule

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 12:45 PM.

Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
