Gamecock QB commit Braden Davis helps team to win in rivalry game

Braden Davis and Middletown High School got a big early-season win on Friday night.

Davis, a South Carolina football quarterback commitment, helped Middletown (Delaware) to a 28-14 win over Smyrna in the Harvest Bowl matchup. The Harvest Bowl began in 1985 between the two schools and resumed in 2009 after an an eight-year absence.

Smyrna came into the game as the No. 2 ranked team in Delaware.

Davis was 25-of-36 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards in the game. Through two games this year, he is 34-of-49 passing for 451 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis committed to USC in May and is one of the cornerstones in USC’s Class of 2022.

A look at how other USC commits fared this week/season:

▪ Kyliq Horton, WR/DB, Clarendon Hall: Horton had four catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Newberry Academy. The game went to a running clock and six minute quarters in the second half. For the season, he has 16 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

▪ Landon Samson, WR, Southlake Carroll (Texas): Through two games, Samson has 13 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

▪ Donovan Westmoreland, LB, Griffin HS (Ga.): Westmoreland has 14 tackles, two sacks and forced fumble in two games this season.

▪ Emory Floyd, S Hillgrove HS (Ga.): Has two interceptions this season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Kajuan Banks, ATH, Amos P. Godby (Fla.): In three games this season, Banks has 61 yards rushing and 11 catches for 120 yards.

▪ Nick Emmanwori, S/WR, Irmo: Irmo was off this week. In two games, Emmanwori has 38 tackles, one for loss and also has a TD catch.