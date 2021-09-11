Escape from Greenville: Gamecocks rally to sink ECU Pirates, improve to 2-0

South Carolina’s Josh Vann makes a catch Saturday, Sept. 11 against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Parker White squared, stepped and swung.

Crushing his 36-yard kick just inside the right upright in the west end zone at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, White took a bow at midfield as South Carolina (2-0) escaped East Carolina (0-2) 20-17 on Saturday in the Gamecocks’ first trip to Greenville, North Carolina since the 1997 season.

Zeb Noland — who three weeks ago converted from graduate assistant to player — looked more the part of coach than quarterback during in his second start in the garnet and black.

Gone was the consistent placement and accuracy that saw Noland slice and dice Eastern Illinois a week ago. Instead, he forced tight windows and lacked cohesive chemistry with South Carolina’s receiving corps throughout Saturday’s first half.

Twice in the first quarter Noland missed Jaheim Bell, who seemingly ran the wrong route on both occasions. The first miss landed in the lap of the Pirates’ Warren Saba. The second tipped off a pair of ECU defenders before falling to the turf.

Maligned throughout the week for lack of physicality against the Panthers in Week 1, South Carolina’s offensive line performed the role of matador Saturday as the ECU defense notched three sacks and six tackles for a loss in the opening 30 minutes alone.

South Carolina’s defense — which was subject to more offseason vitriol than any unit in Columbia — spelled life into an otherwise listless Gamecock effort when Damani Staley picked off East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers. The son of former Gamecock standout Duce Staley, Damani channeled his father’s running back background as he scampered 63 yards for a touchdown.

In a game that included a 75-yard trick play score by ECU, a South Carolina fumble on the goal line and three overturned targeting penalties, it was receiver Josh Vann who provided the Gamecocks a much-needed slice of offensive explosion.

Vann, whose career has ebbed and flowed since he signed as a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, flew over the top of the ECU defense for a 45-yard gain down the USC sideline for one of South Carolina’s three pass plays of more than 15 yards.

Converted quarterback Dakereon Joyner finally found South Carolina’s wayward game-tying score when he beat a defensive back toward the back middle portion of the end zone. There Noland lofted a dime over an ECU linebacker and into Joyner’s mitts.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Beamer and South Carolina sailed into Pirate-infested waters Saturday and left with a few ripped sails.

In a game that flowed with as much grace as ship bobbing through a Category 5 hurricane, the Gamecocks offered an offensive performance that will need major improvement against No. 2 Georgia next week in Athens.

But after taking on consistent haymakers from a slick ECU squad, Beamer’s honeymoon phase can sail off into the South Carolina sunset for one more week.

For the first time since 1982, a first-year USC head coach is 2-0.

First Down

Kevin Harris returned to action for the Gamecocks. Harris finished his first action of the season with 33 yards on seven carries.

The Georgia native led the Southeastern Conference in rushing in 2020, tallying 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was held out of South Carolina’s season opener against Eastern Illinois as he recovered from an offseason back procedure.

Offsides

After recording eight penalties for 61 yards in the Week 1 win over Eastern Illinois, South Carolina was flagged incessantly during Saturday’s contest.

Noland was twice flagged for intentional grounding as he scampered and skated around the pocket trying to escape the Pirates’ persistent pass rush. The Gamecocks finished with eight penalties for 55 yards on Saturday.

Touchdown

Joyner recorded the second receiving touchdown of his South Carolina career Saturday. Joyner’s 13-yard reception with 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter brought the game even at 14.

Joyner, who dropped a pair of passes last week against Eastern Illinois, recorded five receptions for 38 yards and a score in Saturday’s win.

ICYMI

Saturday marked the second consecutive game Luke Doty sat out. Doty has been nursing a sprained left foot over the last month after a teammate stepped on him during practice.

Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield told reporters during the week there was hope Doty could play this week. Doty took part in warmups on Saturday but did not see the field against East Carolina.

Key Numbers

63 — Damani Staley recorded his first interception of his USC career. He returned it 63-yards for a touchdown.

6 — Parker White now has six game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter or later in his USC career.

Next South Carolina football game

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

TV: ESPN