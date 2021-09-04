Watch: Jordan Burch returns interception for long Gamecocks TD

Jordan Burch is on his way up.

In his second year with South Carolina, the 6-foot-6, 268-pound edge rusher hauled in the first interception of his career in the Gamecocks’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Burch returned the pass 61 yards for a touchdown to bring South Carolina up to a 46-0 lead over the FCS Panthers with 7:44 to go in the game.

Jordan Burch with big man Pick Six! pic.twitter.com/8yovWkbORK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 5, 2021

Burch was a five-star prospect out of the class of 2021 from Columbia’s Hammond School. He was rated the top player out of South Carolina, the second-best defensive tackle in the country and the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect.

He played eight games in 2020 before missing the last two games of his freshman season due to a hand injury. He finished with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery last year.