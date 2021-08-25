College Sports
Zeb Noland rotates at QB, Kevin Harris returns and other USC football practice notes
South Carolina held its 16th practice of the preseason Wednesday afternoon.
The Gamecocks are now just 10 days out from their Sept. 4 season opener against Eastern Illinois. Here are a handful of news and notes from Wednesday morning’s practice, the final workout that will be open to media viewing:
- Reporters got their first real look at graduate assistant-turned-player Zeb Noland during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice. Noland received snaps from first-team center Eric Douglas during individual work. The former North Dakota State and Iowa State quarterback also connected on a pair of deep post passes during the final minutes of the media viewing session.
- Alongside Noland, Jason Brown continued to fight for the starting quarterback slot. Brown, who came to South Carolina from FCS St. Francis (Pennsylvania), traded reps with Noland during the final few minutes of the open portion of practice as he connected with receivers running routes against air. Head coach Shane Beamer told reporters on Tuesday that last week was Brown’s best week of practice since he arrived in Columbia this spring.
- Starting running back Kevin Harris ran through individual work for the first time since reporters have been privy to practice. Harris, who’s rehabbing from a recent procedure on his back, took handoffs and ran a few short routes during Wednesday’s session. It’s still unclear on whether he’ll be available for the season opener.
- QB Luke Doty was at practice with a boot on his left foot and a crutch. Beamer told the media Tuesday that Doty had his cast removed on Sunday as he recovers from a foot sprain.
- Tight end/wide receiver E.J. Jenkins was in a blue non-contact jersey during Wednesday’s practice. Jenkins missed a practice last week due to “personal reasons.” The St. Francis transfer did run routes while Jenkins and Brown threw passes.
- Cornerback Cam Smith, center Hank Manos, receiver Trey Adkins and offensive lineman Mark Fox all went inside when practice began in earnest. Smith is currently recovering from a broken bone in his foot, but had ditched the boot he’d been wearing previously during Wednesday’s practice. Adkins wore a knee brace on his left leg as he recovers from an injury suffered in a recent scrimmage.
- Backup defensive end Gilber Edmond was also in a blue non-contact jersey. Edmond ran through positional work with the defensive line.
- Juju McDowell, Dakereon Joyner, Payton Mangrum and Jalen Brooks fielded kickoff returns during the special teams portion of practice. Beamer said on Tuesday that McDowell, a freshman, is in contention for the spot.
