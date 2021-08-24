When exactly will Kevin Harris will return for Gamecocks? Some uncertainty remains

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries the ball next to Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

South Carolina football still isn’t certain if Kevin Harris, the Southeastern Conference’s top returning tailback, will be playing in the Gamecocks’ first game on Sept. 4.

Harris was in full uniform at Tuesday’s practice, running with the strength and conditioning staff and staying in shape, head coach Shane Beamer told reporters. The junior is coming off what Beamer described as a “minor procedure on his back” this offseason.

Beamer on Tuesday said Harris still hasn’t returned as a full practice participant, and he will likely need to shake off some rust before he can play. Still, there isn’t any reason to panic, the coach said.

“We knew when he had the procedure this summer that it would be right around the first game that he’d be ready to go,” Beamer said. “That hasn’t changed. ... We know he’s gonna be carrying the football for us a lot this year, and a lot starting in September. Whether that’s Sept. 4 or Sept. 11 remains to be seen.”

There are some factors working in the Gamecocks’ favor to not rush Harris back. They do have depth at the tailback position and are facing FCS opponent Eastern Illinois in the opener.

Quarterback Luke Doty is nursing a sprain in his foot he sustained during fall camp. Doty had his cast removed on Sunday and is now in a boot.

Beamer said he doesn’t think Doty’s injury will take long to recover from and joked that Doty gets around on his scooter at practice just as quickly as the other quarterbacks do on their feet.

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge (lower body) and wide receiver Trey Adkins (leg) are both still out from injuries sustained in the first scrimmage the Gamecocks held one week ago. Beamer reiterated that Sandidge is expected to miss some time, though he did not offer a timetable for the lineman’s return.

Defensive back Cam Smith, recovering from a cracked bone in his left foot, has a chance to potentially play in the first game, Beamer said.

Beamer said there weren’t any new, long-term injuries to report from Saturday’s second and final scrimmage of the preseason.

