Satterfield shares outlook for declaring starting QB for Gamecocks’ opener

South Carolina QB Jason Brown (15) practices on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

If South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has his way, the Gamecocks will know their starting quarterback sooner than later.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Satterfield expressed hope that USC could come to a conclusion on its quarterback situation in the near future, but didn’t put an exact timeline on it.

The decision, at least in part, depends on where starter Luke Doty’s health stands as the Sept. 4 season opener nears. If Doty can’t go, starting responsibilities should fall on one of FCS transfer Jason Brown, freshman Colten Gauthier, walk-on Connor Jordan or recently added graduate assistant-turned-player Zeb Noland.

“I’m sure that me and Coach (Shane) Beamer will have many discussions about that,” Satterfield said when asked about the timing of naming a new starting signal caller. “I want it done as soon as possible, as soon as someone separates himself enough to make that decision.”

It remains unclear what Doty’s status will be as the first game against Eastern Illinois creeps closer. The former four-star recruit is dealing with what Beamer characterized as a sprained foot, though the expectation is doctors will be able to re-evaluate where he’s at once the swelling goes down.

Satterfield added that he doesn’t want to rush Doty back in order to have him play in more games at less than 100% health. The hope is to move him along and get him ready to play when he’s fully healthy.

“We’re not going to do anything that puts him in danger of a lingering injury that lasts all year,” Satterfield said. “We’re going to make sure that he is healed up before we put him out there and let him go.”

Asked Thursday whether the job was still Doty’s whenever it is he does return from his foot injury, Satterfield largely sidestepped the hypothetical question.

“I don’t really know truly when Luke is coming back and then you don’t know what the state of the team is at that point,” Satterfield said. “You definitely don’t want to promise anything to anybody. You’ve just got to take it day by day — I know that’s a frustrating answer, but you really just have to take day by day and see what’s happening.”

Doty told reporters on Tuesday he was expecting to be out of his cast and off his scooter in a few days, before beginning rehab work.

Satterfield added that it’s still a wait and see game with when Doty can get back to the field. In the meantime, he’s getting daily updates on the Myrtle Beach High School product’s health.

“I know you think I’m just trying to hide it, but I really have no idea,” Satterfield said on Thursday. “I go to the staff meeting (in the) afternoon, I get the report from (head football athletic trainer) Clint (Haggard) and it tells me what’s going on. So until that changes it’s day to day.”