Gamecocks add new QB to roster. He’s got a unique background

In its 10th practice of fall camp, South Carolina added another quarterback to the roster.

Zeb Noland has moved from a graduate assistant role to the practice field, taking reps at quarterback during Tuesday’s media viewing period. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed his addition to the roster while speaking with reporters afterward.

Though he was originally in a GA role with the Gamecocks, the 6-foot-2, 224-pound Noland still has college eligibility. He played at Iowa State for three seasons before transferring to North Dakota State, where he backed up first-round NFL draft pick Trey Lance.

Noland took reps at quarterback alongside Jason Brown, Connor Jordan and Colten Gauthier in Luke Doty’s absense. Doty was the Gamecocks’ starter throughout the preseason before he was sidelined with a foot sprain in last Friday’s practice.

Beamer addressed the media briefly Tuesday afternoon to update reporters on Noland’s new role on the field.

“He’s going to compete like everyone else,” Beamer said. “If he deserves the opportunity to play and can help us win football games, he will. And if he can’t, he won’t.”

Noland has played more recent football than anyone else on South Carolina’s roster, as North Dakota State competed in a spring football season after COVID-19 canceled the Bison’s fall season. In 2021, Noland went 51-for-100 with 721 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Beamer said Noland’s addition wasn’t born out of a desperation for more quarterbacks, but he acknowledged the room was more scant than ones he worked with in his previous stops at Oklahoma and Georgia.

“It’s not like I went down to Five Points last night and asked people at a bar if they played high school quarterback,” Beamer said.

Noland originally signed with Iowa State’s 2016 recruiting class as a three-star, pro-style passer out of Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia.

