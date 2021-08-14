USC scrimmage report: Joyner among QBs who took snaps. He shined at receiver too

South Carolina’s Dakereon Joyner (7) passes during the annual 2019 Spring Game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

South Carolina scrimmaged for the first time this fall on Saturday — and with starting quarterback Luke Doty being sidelined with a foot injury in Friday’s practice, head coach Shane Beamer isn’t leaving any options on the table when it comes to the situation under center.

Dakereon Joyner, who Beamer estimated works 97% of the time at wide receiver, took some snaps at quarterback during Saturday’s scrimmage, along with Jason Brown, Colten Gauthier and Connor Jordan.

Brown took the majority of first-team reps. In Doty’s case, Beamer said the injury was a sprain and declared the sophomore questionable for the season opener.

With injuries and a four-man quarterback room, Beamer said the coaching staff can’t neglect Joyner’s ability at quarterback. He was named Mr. Football for the state of South Carolina after his senior season at Fort Dorchester High School.

Joyner also showed explosive talent as a receiver in Saturday’s scrimmage, Beamer said, along with Jalen Brooks and OrTre Smith.

The Gamecocks got about 100 plays in during the afternoon scrimmage, and Beamer was optimistic about what they were able to get done, despite injuries and two transfer portal departures from defensive back Karon Prunty and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes throughout the week.

Beamer said he was impressed with how well the defense created turnovers during the scrimmage. Beamer specifically mentioned edge defender Zacch Pickens causing a fumble on Saturday.

Defensive backs Joey Hunter and Jahmar Brown did not scrimmage on Saturday, but Beamer said their injuries were not major. Wide receiver Trey Adkins, defensive lineman Rick Sandidge and offensive lineman Hank Manos were banged up during the scrimmage, he said.

The Gamecocks have held eight practices of its preseason camp and will scrimmage again next Saturday. The team has a day off Sunday.