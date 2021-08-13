College Sports

Gamecocks practice observations: Cam Smith off scooter, Kevin Harris still rehabbing

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football held its seventh of 24 preseason football practices Friday afternoon. Here are some takeaways from the first four periods, which were open to the media.

What’s next? The Gamecocks will hold their first scrimmage of the fall at 3:15 p.m. Saturday inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Coach Shane Beamer will address the media afterward. The team has a day off Sunday.

Profile Image of Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
