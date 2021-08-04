Experience, potential of defensive line guide Gamecocks’ trajectory for improvement

South Carolina has major personnel turnover to grapple with overall on defense, losing top tackler Ernest Jones as well as leading defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL. In terms of experience, the Gamecocks’ best bet is along the defensive line.

Head coach Shane Beamer knows he has a good group to start with, but the line’s growth and development will be key if South Carolina wants to improve from the dismal rush defense of last year. The Gamecocks in 2020 allowed over 195 yards on the ground per game — a mark that was next to last in the conference.

USC defensive line: What we know

Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare is generating potential first-round buzz for the 2022 NFL Draft and led the Gamecocks with six sacks in 2020. The fourth-year Gamecock also came down with 30 tackles and seven tackles for loss despite only playing eight games due to a late-season injury.

Enagbare is joined by highly-touted sophomore Jordan Burch, who has plenty of potential at the other end of the line. He also played in eight games because of an injury but totaled 19 total tackles and 2.5 TFLs in his first season.

“He’s going to have multiple roles,” first-year defensive coordinator Clayton White said of Burch. “I will find ways to get him on the field in pressure moments and impact moments so he can show his improvement.”

Enagbare and Burch are likely to be backed up by experienced fifth-year Aaron Sterling and Georgia State transfer Jordan Strachan. White said Strachan, who led the nation in sacks in 2020, will be a “major surprise” in the SEC.

Jabari Ellis, Zacch Pickens and Tonka Hemingway have emerged as leaders on the interior, while Rick Sandidge and Alex Huntley add to depth at the position.

Ellis brings a veteran presence in his fourth year with the Gamecocks. He played in all 10 games last year, leading USC’s defensive linemen with 27 tackles, but a lot of his offseason value has been realized in his ability to get the team on board with new defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and the new coaching staff.

“Getting his trust is one of the biggest things, because then it just spreads through the group,” Lindsey said. “I think that’s how the transition has been smooth.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Pickens hopes to separate himself as one of the SEC’s premier lineman after finishing last year with 35 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. Lindsey said the 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior has the talent to take the next step — coming down with more big plays and a larger impact on the defense.

Hemingway has also been pushed for improvement this offseason. He gained 35 pounds since January and impressed Lindsey with his dedication in the weight room. Hemingway flashed his potential in his first year, finishing 2020 with 16 tackles.

USC defensive line: What’s undecided

As much as Beamer believes in the talent he has at the lines of scrimmage, he’s said there’s still plenty of work to be done to improve from 2020, when South Carolina was routinely bullied by SEC running backs. Only Ole Miss allowed more rushing yards last season than the Gamecocks.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do everywhere,” Beamer said. “In college football, studies show you better be able to stop the run if you want to have a chance to be successful. That starts up front on defense. We’re in a position to hopefully do that better than we did last year.”

White’s top priority is staying healthy and maintaining depth. The concern makes sense, as the Gamecocks’ defense has had a recent string of bad luck with injuries. Enagbare and Burch both missed last year’s final two games with injuries. Sterling didn’t play in the last five games of 2020 because of a knee injury, and Strachan missed the spring game.

Gamecock defensive linemen depth chart

EDGE

Starters: Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare, Jordan Burch

Backups: Jordan Strachan, Aaron Sterling

DT

Starters: Jabari Ellis, Zacch Pickens

Backups: Tonka Hemingway, Rick Sandidge