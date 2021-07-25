What does Marcus Satterfield bring to USC offense? Just ask this former Gamecock

South Carolina football fans aren’t exactly sure what to expect from new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Dennis Daley has a good idea.

Daley got a first-hand look of the first-year Gamecock assistant coach over the past year. Satterfield, who has 20 years of coaching experience, spent last season as assistant offensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers before joining Shane Beamer’s staff in January.

“High energy guy. He brings it. I love Satt,” Daley said Friday at a Ridge View High School youth football camp.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told The State this year that he hoped Satterfield could be his offensive coordinator with Carolina eventually, a position he held with Rhule when the two were at Temple together.

Daley, a former Gamecock standout who is going into his third season with the Panthers, was in daily offensive line meetings with Satterfield and saw his passion and knowledge for the game of football.

Daley, who battled injuries and played in just five games before being placed on injured reserve in December, said he learned a lot from Satterfield in the short time they worked together.

“He was a guy who talked to me on the side and let me know what I was doing wrong. I always was asking him what I was doing wrong and what I could improve on,” Daley said. “He always had an answer for me and let me know what I wasn’t doing right.”

Daley said he is anxious to see what Satterfield will do to the Gamecocks’ offense. USC is loaded at running back with Kevin Harris, MarShawn Lloyd and ZaQuandre White expected to get the bulk of the carries for the Gamecocks.

Luke Doty seems to have a hold at the quarterback position, and the Gamecocks have experience returning on the offensive line. The biggest question is at receiver, where there aren’t a lot of proven playmakers at the college level.

“I can’t harp on him making the run game a lot better,” Daley said. “We will look for him to pass a little bit more. It will be a balanced offense. I am excited to see how that is going to go.”

Daley was back in Columbia on Friday at his alma mater Ridge View, where he went from not playing football until his sophomore year to a standout at the University of South Carolina and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Daley and the Panthers report to training camp at Wofford College on Tuesday. The Panthers went 5-11 in Rhule’s first season and had a busy offseason, including the signing of free agent quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets.

Carolina also added two more Gamecocks to the Panthers roster when they drafted Jaycee Horn in the first round and receiver Shi Smith in the sixth during April’s draft. That gives the team five former Gamecocks on the roster.

“Jaycee, the day he got on campus I told him he was going to be in the NFL and he ended up being a first-round pick. Shi, we know he has all the talent in the world so I am excited,” Daley said. “... I feel really good about our team. Everybody is buying into what he has planned as far as the process coach got in place. Everyone has one goal and that is to win.”

