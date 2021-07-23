College Sports
Three Gamecocks named to preseason All-SEC teams
Though one of the narratives surrounding South Carolina football this season revolves around its inexperienced roster, three Gamecocks were recognized by the media as potential stars in 2021.
South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, running back Kevin Harris and tight end Nick Muse were named to the media’s All-SEC team. Enagbare made the first team, Harris was on the second team and Muse landed on the third team.
Enagbare plays a primary role in the Gamecocks’ pass rush. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior finished last season with a team-high six sacks, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss, despite missing the last two games due to injury. Enagbare also missed spring after undergoing offseason hip surgery but will return this fall.
Harris is the SEC’s most productive returning tailback, finishing second in the conference last year behind only first-round NFL Draft pick Najee Harris at Alabama. In 2020, Kevin Harris ran for 1,138 yards on 185 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per rush and scoring 15 touchdowns.
Muse’s production drastically increased last year. The fifth-year senior tight end accumulated 158 yards on 17 receptions in 2019 and almost tripled his yardage in 2020, accumulating 425 yards on 30 catches. Beamer expressed plenty of interest in getting tight ends more involved during his SEC Media Days press conference, which could bode well for another good year for Muse.
The Gamecocks return 14 starters from last year’s 2-8 team. USC kicks off the season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois. Preseason practice is expected to begin the first week of August.
2021 MEDIA DAYS PRESEASON ALL-SEC (* - ties)
OFFENSE
First-Team
- QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
- Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- WR John Metchie III, Alabama
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
- OL Evan Neal, Alabama
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Cade Mays, Tennessee
- C Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
- QB JT Daniels, Georgia
- RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina
- Zamir White, Georgia
- WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- George Pickens, Georgia
- TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
- OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Ed Ingram, LSU
- Austin Deculus, LSU
- C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
- QB Bo Nix, Auburn
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Jacob Copeland, Florida
- TE Nick Muse, South Carolina
- OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
- Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
- Luke Fortner, Kentucky
- *C Michael Maietti, Missouri
- *Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
- DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
- Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
- *Zachary Carter, Florida
- *DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
- LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
- Christian Harris, Alabama
- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- DB Derek Stingley, LSU
- Josh Jobe, Alabama
- Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
- DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- LaBryan Ray, Alabama
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
- LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Zakoby McClain, Auburn
- DB Smoke Monday, Auburn
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
- Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
- DL DJ Dale, Alabama
- Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
- Travon Walker, Georgia
- Derick Hall, Auburn
- LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- Christopher Allen, Alabama
- DB Roger McCreary, Auburn
- Lewis Cine, Georgia
- Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
- Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
- P Jake Camarda, Georgia
- PK Cade York, LSU
- RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
- AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
- P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
- PK Will Reichard, Alabama
- RS Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
- P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
- PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
- RS Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- AP Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Comments