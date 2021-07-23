Three Gamecocks named to preseason All-SEC teams

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrates during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26.

Though one of the narratives surrounding South Carolina football this season revolves around its inexperienced roster, three Gamecocks were recognized by the media as potential stars in 2021.

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, running back Kevin Harris and tight end Nick Muse were named to the media’s All-SEC team. Enagbare made the first team, Harris was on the second team and Muse landed on the third team.

Enagbare plays a primary role in the Gamecocks’ pass rush. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior finished last season with a team-high six sacks, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss, despite missing the last two games due to injury. Enagbare also missed spring after undergoing offseason hip surgery but will return this fall.

Harris is the SEC’s most productive returning tailback, finishing second in the conference last year behind only first-round NFL Draft pick Najee Harris at Alabama. In 2020, Kevin Harris ran for 1,138 yards on 185 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per rush and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Muse’s production drastically increased last year. The fifth-year senior tight end accumulated 158 yards on 17 receptions in 2019 and almost tripled his yardage in 2020, accumulating 425 yards on 30 catches. Beamer expressed plenty of interest in getting tight ends more involved during his SEC Media Days press conference, which could bode well for another good year for Muse.

The Gamecocks return 14 starters from last year’s 2-8 team. USC kicks off the season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois. Preseason practice is expected to begin the first week of August.

2021 MEDIA DAYS PRESEASON ALL-SEC (* - ties)

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB JT Daniels, Georgia

RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Ed Ingram, LSU

Austin Deculus, LSU

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C Michael Maietti, Missouri

*Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*Zachary Carter, Florida

*DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Christian Harris, Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB Derek Stingley, LSU

Josh Jobe, Alabama

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB Smoke Monday, Auburn

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL DJ Dale, Alabama

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Travon Walker, Georgia

Derick Hall, Auburn

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK Cade York, LSU

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK Will Reichard, Alabama

RS Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team