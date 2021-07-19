Gamecock great Melvin Ingram headed to new NFL team, report says

Former South Carolina standout Melvin Ingram has found a new NFL home.

Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Steelers brought Ingram in for a visit Monday.

Ingram, who plays linebacker, will be paired on the opposite side of T.J. Watt and fills a need for Pittsburgh as another pass rusher.

Ingram spent his whole career with the Chargers, who took him in first round of 2012 NFL Draft. He has recorded 360 tackles and 49 sacks in his career, and he played in three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19.

At South Carolina, Ingram was a consensus All-American during his senior year in 2011. He signed with the Gamecocks as a four-star prospect out of Halmet, North Carolina.